Kindergarten students to get uniforms

Chandigarh, February 2
The government will provide uniforms to tiny tots studying in LKG and UKG classes of government primary schools in the state. School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said uniforms would be given to 3,51,724 toddlers studying in pre-primary classes, which were operational since 2017, in government schools. He said, “A sum of Rs 21.10 crore has been released by the Education Department for this purpose.”
“Earlier, school uniforms were not provided to these students. But after the matter came to my notice, officials were directed to take immediate action in this regard,” he said. The minister said special classrooms were constructed for pre-primary classes.
He said with an aim of overall development of the education sector in the state, the Mann government was making all possible efforts for the better future of students.
