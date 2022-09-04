Kingpin of opium gang arrested

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 3
The police have busted a gang of inter-state opium suppliers with the arrest of its kingpin Mithlesh Nakasha, a resident of Jharkhand. The police have seized 3-kg opium from him.
SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil told the media CIA Staff, Sirhind, had put up a naka on GT Road near Chawla Chowk for the checking of vehicles. He said during the checking, the police stopped Nakasha and during his search, the police seized the opium from him.
During interrogation, Nakasha admitted that he along with his accomplices, used to bring opium from Jharkhand and had been supplying it to Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity
Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala
Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'
JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft
After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors
Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...
VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP
Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...