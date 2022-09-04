Kingpin of opium gang arrested

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 3

The police have busted a gang of inter-state opium suppliers with the arrest of its kingpin Mithlesh Nakasha, a resident of Jharkhand. The police have seized 3-kg opium from him.

SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil told the media CIA Staff, Sirhind, had put up a naka on GT Road near Chawla Chowk for the checking of vehicles. He said during the checking, the police stopped Nakasha and during his search, the police seized the opium from him.

During interrogation, Nakasha admitted that he along with his accomplices, used to bring opium from Jharkhand and had been supplying it to Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts.