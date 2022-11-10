Abohar: Kinnow traders protest ‘goonda tax’

Abohar, November 9

Alleging harassment by some recently revived and unregistered road transport unions to benefit Aam Aadmi Party activists, MLA Sandeep Jakhar today demanded a high-level probe into alleged collection of ‘goonda tax’ at nakas being laid at night on various roads.

After leading a deputation of senior kinnow fruit traders, including some exporters, at a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Himanshu Aggarwal, the MLA said at a media meeting in Kisan Bhawan here today that the previous government had banned transport unions due to complaints about their nefarious activities but AAP leaders were planting their teams after reviving these unions allegedly to mint money illegally.

Nakas had been active for the past few days to collect ‘goonda tax’ under the name of a pick-up union, the MLA said. Drivers of the vehicles carrying kinnow fruit were forced to pay illegal tax ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,100 for which receipts were also issued but none responded to calls made at the given numbers, the MLA said. Surinder Charaya, president, Kinnow Fruit Grading and Waxing Plant Owners Association, was also present at meeting.

In a memorandum given to the DC, traders/exporters said harassment by transport unions may force them to shift their business to neighbouring fruit-growing cities in Rajasthan and Haryana.

“This will further cause a big loss to fruit orchards spread in Abohar, Balluana and Fazilka constituencies. The orchards here grow 15 lakh tonnes of kinnow. The production is almost the same in neighbouring cities of other states,” traders said. — OC

