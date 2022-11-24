Kiratpur Sahib: 'Encroachment' attempt on panchayat land foiled

Tribune News Service

Kiratpur Sahib, November 23

An alleged encroachment attempt on nearly 30-marla shamlat land in Ward 4 was foiled yesterday.

Suneet Kaur, the alleged offender, claimed that of the total land area, five marla belonged to one of her relatives and he had allowed construction on it. Interestingly, the said five-marla plot was allotted to the said relative under a government scheme and it cannot be sold.

Yesterday evening, locals noticed ongoing construction work on the 30 marlas and they informed local mediapersons, who then contacted panchayat officials regarding it.

The land was encroached upon by constructing a boundary wall around it.

Nagar Panhcayat Executive Officer Harbaksh Singh said the work on the site was stopped yesterday on his directions and today a notice was issued to the offender.

Later, nagar panchayat workers demolished a part of the boundary wall which was constructed on the land. SHO Gurvinder Singh said a complaint had been filed by the nagar panchayat to take action against the offender.