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Home / Punjab / Kiratpur Sahib truck union protest enters 7th day over 'threat to president'

Kiratpur Sahib truck union protest enters 7th day over 'threat to president'

Union members accuse police of inaction despite alleged recovery of weapons; SHO says preventive action taken to avert clash between rival groups

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 06:10 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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The truck union members of Kiratpur Sahib sitting on a dharna outside the Kiratpur Sahib police station on Wednesday.
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Members of the Kiratpur Sahib truck union have been staging a dharna outside the local police station for the past one week, alleging police inaction over an alleged attempt to threaten the life of their union president, Balbir Singh Shahpur.

The protesting truck operators have accused the police of failing to register a case against persons who, they claim, threatened Shahpur and allegedly reached his residence armed with firearms and sharp-edged weapons.

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Shahpur alleged that the armed persons came to his house and threatened to kill him. He said he immediately informed the police, following which the police reached the spot and apprehended the persons allegedly involved in the incident. The weapons in their possession were also confiscated by the police, he claimed.

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However, Shahpur alleged that despite the recovery of the weapons, the police had neither registered a criminal case nor arrested the accused. He further alleged that no security had been provided to him despite the alleged threat to his life.

“The persons who threatened me are still roaming freely, while I have been forced to seek protection from the police,” Shahpur said while addressing the protesters.

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The agitating truck union members raised slogans against the Punjab Police and the state government during the protest. They said they would continue their dharna outside the police station until action was taken against those allegedly responsible for threatening their president.

Kiratpur Sahib SHO Rahul Sharma, when contacted, said the police had already taken preventive action to avert a possible clash between two groups of truck union operators.

Sharma said the police had seized weapons as part of the preventive measures and had acted to prevent the situation from escalating into violence. He maintained that a criminal case could not be registered merely because one person suspected that an attack might take place.

According to the SHO, the incident was linked to a dispute between two groups allegedly seeking control of the Kiratpur Sahib truck union. He said the police were taking steps to maintain law and order and prevent any confrontation between the rival groups.

Meanwhile, the continued dharna outside the police station has put pressure on the local police to resolve the dispute and address the allegations raised by the protesting truck operators. The union members have reiterated that they will remain at the protest site until they are satisfied that appropriate action has been taken.

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