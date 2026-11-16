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Home / Punjab / Kisan Andolan face Jaggi Baba named Bhadaur in-charge by Akali Dal Waris Punjab De

Kisan Andolan face Jaggi Baba named Bhadaur in-charge by Akali Dal Waris Punjab De

Jaggi Baba, a resident of Pandher village, had drawn widespread attention during the Delhi farmers’ protest after a photograph of him, with an injury on his head and blood running down his face, went viral

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:20 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Jagsheer Singh, popularly known as Jaggi Baba.
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Six years after becoming one of the recognisable faces of the 2020-21 Kisan Andolan against the three farm laws, Jagsheer Singh, popularly known as Jaggi Baba, has been appointed constituency in-charge of Bhadaur by the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD).

Jaggi Baba, a resident of Pandher village, had drawn widespread attention during the Delhi farmers’ protest after a photograph of him, with an injury on his head and blood running down his face, went viral. Despite being injured and exhausted, he was seen picking up his fallen turban from the ground, an image that came to symbolise the resilience and determination of protesting farmers.

The farmers’ agitation, which culminated in the repeal of the three contentious farm laws by the Centre, had brought several such faces into the public spotlight.

AD-WPD has announced seven constituency in-charges as part of its organisational expansion ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly election.

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The other appointments include Shamsher Singh Padri as constituency in-charge of Amritsar (East), Jaswinder Singh for Dharamkot, Dr Avtar Singh for Ferozepur (Rural), Harminder Singh for Barnala, Nachattar Singh for Bhulath and Shivcharan Singh for Kharar.

Besides, former journalist-turned-immigration consultant Rashpal Singh Sosan has been appointed state media coordinator. He is also the party’s candidate from the Kotkapura Assembly constituency.

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