DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announces statewide protests ahead of PM Modi's Punjab visit

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announces statewide protests ahead of PM Modi's Punjab visit

PM is visiting Chandigarh and Jalandhar today, where he is scheduled to inaugurate several infrastructure projects

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:06 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher addresses farmers during a protest rally in Amritsar. Tribune file
Advertisement

Just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Punjab, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) has announced statewide protests against the BJP-led Central Government at district headquarters across the state on Friday.

Advertisement

The KMM has also demanded the constitution of a commission to inquire into the killings of innocent Hindus and Sikhs during the militancy period in Punjab in the 1980s and 1990s.

Advertisement

KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, in a video message, said the decision to hold protests by burning effigies of the BJP government was taken at a meeting of the morcha in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Chandigarh and Jalandhar today, where he is scheduled to inaugurate several infrastructure projects.

Pandher alleged that the railway projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister were another step towards the privatisation of the Railways, and the KMM was opposed to it.

Advertisement

"The inauguration of the Jalandhar railway station today marks the beginning of this privatisation policy. Railway stations will eventually be handed over to big corporate houses. I would like to remind everyone that a majority of Railway employees are our Hindu brothers, and they stand to lose their jobs," he said.

Pandher said the protests were also against the proposed India-US trade pact, which would adversely affect the livelihoods of farmers and other sections.

"We also want to raise the issue of a legal guarantee for MSP on all crops, as was promised to us, besides a farm debt waiver," he said.

The farmer leader alleged that the BJP government had remained unconcerned about the deaths of over 750 farmers during the agitation at the Delhi borders and later at Shambhu and Khanauri.

He also urged the Prime Minister to address Punjab's concerns regarding the release of "Bandi Singhs" (Sikh prisoners who have remained incarcerated for years), Punjab's rightful representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), and the state's riparian rights over its river waters.

Pandher also demanded that since the Prime Minister was visiting Punjab, he should address key issues concerning the state, including the release of "Bandi Singhs" (political prisoners incarcerated for several years), Punjab's rightful representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), and the state's riparian rights over its river waters.

As per protocol, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will receive the Prime Minister on his arrival in Chandigarh. However, Mann will not accompany Modi during his scheduled functions in Chandigarh and Jalandhar. Instead, Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora have been deputed to attend the events.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts