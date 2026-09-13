Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to begin 5-day protest in Punjab on Monday

Beginning Monday, the AAP government in Punjab will face another round of confrontation with farmers as the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) begins a five-day protest outside the residences of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Sandhwan and seven AAP ministers, including state party president Aman Arora.

With BKU Ekta Ugrahan having started the gherao of ministers since Saturday, the action by KMM now signals the turning of farmers’ agitation into a direct political challenge to the ruling party.

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The escalation comes barely two weeks after the KMM held protests outside the deputy commissioners’ offices in all 22 districts and a week after the seven-day protest by Samyukt Kisan Morcha on the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

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Farmer leader Sarwan Pandher has warned that unless the government takes up their demands seriously and initiates talks, the KMM will decide on an intense phase of agitation at its September 16 meeting.

The immediate trigger is the crisis over power supply and fertiliser availability for the paddy crop. But the demands being pressed by the KMM go well beyond the immediate farm-season issues and cover others like MSP, farm debt, river waters, land acquisition, drugs, unemployment and relations with the Centre.

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The KMM is demanding government procurement at MSP for basmati, maize, moong, mustard and potatoes, a complete farmer and farm labour debt waiver, compensation and jobs for families of farmers and labourers who died by suicide, and a policy to deal with floods, groundwater depletion and pollution.

They are also seeking the withdrawal of the Land Pooling Policy by the state government, opening the trade route via Wagah with Pakistan, and an end to forced land acquisition for the Bharatmala project.

The farmers are also seeking resolutions in the Assembly against the Seed Act, 2025; Cooperative Societies Act, 2026; laws replacing MGNREGA; and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025. They have opposed prepaid electricity meters and demanded a resolution seeking the Punjab government’s categorical no for the India-US trade agreement.

The decision to take the protest to the homes of ministers is a significant development. The protests will be held outside the residences of Harbhajan Singh ETO in Jandiala, Aman Arora in Sunam, Lal Chand Kataruchak in Bhoa, Ravjot Singh in Hoshiarpur, Gurmeet Khuddian in Muktsar, Mohinder Bhagat in Jalandhar and Hardeep Mundian in Ludhiana. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan’s residence in Faridkot will also be a centre of protest.

The timing leaves the AAP government with little political breathing space. The administration is already battling an escalating confrontation with employees and pensioners.