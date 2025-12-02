Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to hold statewide 'rail roko' protest in Punjab on Dec 5

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (India) Chapter Punjab has announced a statewide two-hour ‘rail roko’ protest on December 5, calling for a symbolic halt of train services across multiple districts in the state. The agitation, scheduled from 1 PM to 3 PM, will involve farmers sitting on railway tracks at 26 locations in 19 districts to press demands related to the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025 draft, opposition to prepaid electricity metres and objections to what they describe as the forcible sale of public property by the Bhagwant Mann–led Punjab government.

Advertisement

The Morcha said the protest is intended to register strong resentment against provisions of the proposed electricity law that, according to them, will burden rural consumers, privatise essential services and impose prepaid metres in villages. Farmers are also demanding the reinstallation of old electricity metres and a rollback of measures they believe undermine public assets and weaken the state’s agricultural ecosystem.

Advertisement

Leaders of the Morcha described the ‘rail roko’ as a symbolic and peaceful resistance meant to draw the Centre’s attention toward farmers’ long-pending concerns, warning that continued neglect may prompt them to intensify their agitation.

Advertisement

According to the announcement, the protest will take place at key railway points across Punjab, including Devidaspura and Majitha in Amritsar district on the Delhi–Amritsar main line, as well as major stations in Gurdaspur—Batala, Gurdaspur and Dera Baba Nanak—located on the Amritsar–Jammu Kashmir route. In Pathankot, protestors plan to gather at Parmanand Phatak, while Tarn Taran district will witness disruption at the Tarn Taran Railway Station. In Firozpur district, the agitation will be held at Basti Tankan Wali, Mallanwala and Talwandi Bhai, whereas Kapurthala’s protest point will be near Dadwindi in the Sultanpur Lodhi area. Jalandhar Cantt has been identified as the district’s focal location.

In Hoshiarpur district, farmers will stage sit-ins at Tanda—situated on the Jammu Kashmir and Jalandhar railway route—and at Purana Bhangala Railway Station. Patiala district will see disruptions at Shambhu and Bada near Nabha, while in Sangrur the protest will be centred on Sunam–Shaheed Udham Singh Wala. Fazilka district’s demonstration will be held at Fazilka Railway Station; Moga district at Moga Railway Station; and Bathinda at Rampura Railway Station. Protests in Muktsar district will occur at both Malout and Muktsar, with Ahmedgarh designated as the site of agitation in Malerkotla district. Mansa district will witness the rail blockade at Mansa Railway Station, Ludhiana at Sahnewal Railway Station, Faridkot at Faridkot Railway Station and Ropar at Ropar Railway Station.

Advertisement

Railway operations are expected to face temporary disruption during the two-hour window, and passengers have been advised to check for possible diversions, delays or cancellations. The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha has urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful. The organisation said the December 5 action is only the beginning of a broader campaign unless authorities address farmers’ concerns.