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Home / Punjab / Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to launch indefinite protest in Chandigarh on December 7

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to launch indefinite protest in Chandigarh on December 7

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) on Saturday announced an indefinite protest in Chandigarh from December 7, accusing the Bhagwant Mann-led government of failing to fulfil its commitments to farmers and agricultural workers. In a media briefing at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh, the Morcha leaders said the government had promised to address their demands by October 15 but had failed to honour its assurance.

KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher warned that thousands of tractor-trolleys would head towards Chandigarh if the government failed to hold talks and resolve the demands before December 7. “Otherwise, convoys of thousands of tractor-trolleys would reach Chandigarh and an indefinite protest would be launched,” he said.

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The Morcha demanded guaranteed procurement of basmati, moong, maize, mustard and potatoes at remunerative prices based on the Swaminathan Commission’s C2+50 per cent formula. Leaders said the government had earlier promised procurement guarantees for 23 crops and assured them that basmati procurement concerns would be resolved.

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They also sought a complete waiver of farmers’ and agricultural workers’ loans. Until this is implemented, they demanded a one-time settlement covering loans from cooperative and land mortgage banks, along with the previously promised Rs 5 lakh assistance for families of farmers and workers who died by suicide due to debt.

Other demands include withdrawal of the amended land pooling policy, resolution of Punjab’s water dispute under the riparian principle, and repeal of Articles 78, 79 and 80 of the Constitution to restore the state’s water rights. The Morcha also sought the return of tractors and other belongings allegedly taken during the Shambhu and Khanauri protests.

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KMM further called for Punjab Assembly resolutions rejecting free trade agreements, including the proposed India-US pact, opposing central amendments to electricity, seed and cooperative laws, and supporting an India-Pakistan trade corridor.

Leaders said the December 7 agitation could be avoided if the government reached a concrete settlement beforehand.

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