KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 2

New varieties of paddy seed introduced by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) got tepid response as a majority of farmers from south Malwa bought old varieties of seed during kisan mela organised here.

The new varieties of seeds—PR-131 and PR-130—fetched PAU Rs 3.76 lakh whereas the old variety, PR-126, fetched Rs 8.40 lakh. More than Rs 10 lakh of other old varieties of paddy seed were sold. The total sale was Rs 20 lakh. Experts say farmers do not repose faith in the new varieties in the first year of their launch. Initially, they sow new varieties of seed in a small tract of land to see its response, including its resistance to diseases and yield.

Fertiliser-efficient, require less water New varieties of seed are fertiliser-efficient and require less water. These are more resistant to diseases and give higher yield as compared to old varieties. GS Mangat, senior rice breeder, PAU

Kisan mela was organised physically after a gap of two years in Bathinda. GS Mangat, senior rice breeder, PAU, said: “New varieties of seed are fertiliser-efficient and require less water. They are more resistant to diseases and hopper attacks, and give higher yield as compared with old varieties. Having said that, a majority of farmers opted for old varieties at kisan mela. Farmers take time before they start buying new varieties in bulk.” Kulwinder Singh, a farmer from Mansa, said: “PR-126 is a time-tested variety which gives high yield. Besides, it is resistance to several diseases. So, I bought PR-126.” Another farmer, Balkaran Singh said, “On the advice of experts, I bought PR-131. I will sow it in half of my land and assess its yield.” —