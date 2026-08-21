Late Sajjan Kumar was never alone nor was his destiny his own.

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It was intertwined with the lives of people whose families were wrecked by the blood lust of the mobs he incited at the height of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

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While Kumar, 80, has passed, many survivors of the communal carnage continue to relive the horrors of those dark days till the last breath of their lives.

One such survivor is the Amritsar based Jagdish Kaur who spoke to The Tribune about her pain and despair.

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It was her chilling testimony in the murder case against Sajjan Kumar that led to his first ever conviction in the riots.

It was on December 17, 2018, that the Delhi High Court overturned a trial court acquittal of the former Congress MP who was charged with the murder of Jagdish Kaur's husband, her 18-year-old son and her three cousins.

The case famously came to be called the Delhi Palam Colony Raj Nagar murder case.

Kaur recalls the court testimony she gave -- the statement that led the High Court to order the first conviction of a high profile Congress politician in a matter in which ex-minister Kamal Nath and ex-MP Jagdish Tytler were also embroiled though nothing was ever proven against them.

"The fight has been very excruciating. The system tried to break me several times. I was offered Rs eight crore, a plot and a resettlement abroad in lieu of withdrawing the case against Sajjan Kumar. But I told them all that I am a Sardarni and I fear no one," Jagdish Kaur says a day after Sajjan Kumar died a broken and lonely man serving his life sentence at Delhi's Tihar Jail.

The testimony of Jagdish Kaur also proved the complicity of Delhi police in the murders.

The Delhi HC judgment records this fact in the case of murders of five members of Jagdish Kaur’s family in Raj Nagar on November 1, 2, 1984.

The judgment records: “At around 9 am on November 2, 1984, when Jagdish Kaur went to lodge a report at the police post, she saw that a public meeting was taking place which was attended by Sajjan Kumar who was the local MP. She heard him declare Sikh sala ek nahin bachna chahiye, jo Hindu bhai unko sharan deta hai, uska ghar bhi jala do aur unko bhi maro. She stated that she also heard the officer-in-charge of the police post ask mobsters “kitne murge bhun diye”.

The judgment adds: "At this point Jagdish Kaur said that she had lost faith in humanity”.

Speaking to The Tribune on Friday, Kaur said she persisted with her struggle for justice and did all it took.

"I did odd jobs to raise my children and continued to fight for justice with dignity,” says the woman, her eyes still weary from years of anguish and struggle even as the perpetrator has now gone.