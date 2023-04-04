Kotkapura firing case: SIT urges people to share info by April 6

Chandigarh, April 3
The Punjab Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident on Monday invited people to share any additional information related to the case by April 6.
Earlier, SIT head Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) LK Yadav had asked people to share relevant information, which may have a bearing upon the case by personally meeting him at his office in Chandigarh on March 16, 23 and 30.
However, March 30 was a holiday on account of Ram Navami. A spokesperson said the investigation into the Kotkapura firing incident had reached the final stage.
The ADGP said people could also share information in this regard by sending a message on WhatsApp number 9875983237 or by emailing at [email protected] Even at this stage any input/information provided by any responsible individual might prove to be very helpful for the SIT in completing this legal process of investigation at the earliest, the ADGP added.
