kotkapura firing : Ex-SSP moves court, seeks further probe

Faridkot, July 20, 2023
One of the prime accused in Kotkapura police firing case, Charanjit Sharma, former SSP Moga, has approached the court of Judicial Magistrate Ist Class (JMIC), Faridkot, demanding further investigation into the injuries suffered by over 30 police officials and damage to public and private properties by protesters on October 14, 2015 at Kotkapura.
The former SSP alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probed only the case favouring the version of the protesters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled
Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...
Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur
Twitter restrained from sharing video clips
Manipur incident grossest of rights violation: Supreme Court says if govt won't act, it will
Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken by July 28
4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur
The earthquake occurred at 4.09 am and struck at a shallow d...
Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Congress slams govt over Manipur unrest
Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster