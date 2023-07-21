kotkapura firing : Ex-SSP moves court, seeks further probe

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, July 20, 2023

One of the prime accused in Kotkapura police firing case, Charanjit Sharma, former SSP Moga, has approached the court of Judicial Magistrate Ist Class (JMIC), Faridkot, demanding further investigation into the injuries suffered by over 30 police officials and damage to public and private properties by protesters on October 14, 2015 at Kotkapura.

The former SSP alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probed only the case favouring the version of the protesters.

