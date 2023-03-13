Kotkapura Firing: Investigation in final stage, public told to share info with SIT

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

With the investigation into the Kotkapura firing incident reaching its final stage, ADGP LK Yadav, head of the special investigation team (SIT), on Sunday said anyone having any additional, relevant information, which may have a bearing upon the case, could share it with the SIT by meeting him.

‘Use whatsapp’ ADGP LK Yadav, head of the SIT, will meet people at his office on March 16, 23, 30

He said people could also share information using Whatsapp and email

The general public can meet him regarding the incident that took place on October 14, 2015, at his office on Floor 6, Punjab Police Headquarters, Sector 9-C from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on the next three Thursdays, i.e. March 16, 23 and 30.

ADGP Yadav said people could also share information in this regard by sending a message on WhatsApp No, ‘9875983237’, or by emailing at ‘[email protected]’. Even at this stage, any input/information provided by any responsible individual might prove to be very helpful for the SIT in completing the legal process of the investigation at the earliest, he added.

The ADGP expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab for their cooperation with the SIT, which had submitted its first challan regarding the case in the court on February 24, 2023.