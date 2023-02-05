Kotkapura firing: SIT head urges public to share any information about incident at his office on February 10, 14

Chandigarh, February 5
With investigations into the Kotkapura firing incident reaching the advanced stage, Special Investigation Team (SIT) head ADGP LK Yadav on Sunday said if anyone has any additional, relevant information, which may have a bearing upon the case, they could share it by personally meeting him at his office at Punjab Police Headquarters, Sector 9-C here from 11am to 4pm on February 10 or February 14, 2023.
The Kotkapura Firing incident took place on October 14, 2015.
He said that people can also share information in this regard by sending a message on WhatsApp no 9875983237, or by emailing at ID [email protected] Even at this stage any input/information provided by any responsible individual might prove to be very helpful for the SIT in completing this legal process of investigation at the earliest, he added.
The ADGP also expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab for their cooperation with the SIT.
Pertinently, on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the state government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of three senior officers including ADGP LK Yadav, IG Rakesh Agrawal, IGP Surjit Singh and SSP Moga Gulneet Singh Khurana to investigate the Kotkapura firing incident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai
The former military ruler had left Pakistan in March 2016 fo...
Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War
After his failed misadventure in Kargil, Musharraf deposed t...
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...
FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for assaulting wife
The incident took place on Friday when Kambli reached his fl...
Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent
Dearness allowance for employees and pensioners are worked o...