Kotkapura firing: Sukhbir appears before court

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 12

SAD president and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appeared before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) Ajay Pal Singh here in the Kotkapura police firing case.

Gurdeep Singh, a former SHO of Kotkapura city police station, also appeared as an accused in the case before the court today.

All other accused, including former CM Parkash Singh Badal and former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, did not appear as they had got exemption from personal appearance for today. Other than the Badals and Saini, there are five other accused, including a suspended IGP, DIG and a former SSP, in the case. The court has adjourned the case for personal appearance of all accused for April 25. The Kotkapura police firing incident had occurred on October 14, 2015, following a clash between Sikh protesters and the police, in the aftermath of sacrilege incidents.