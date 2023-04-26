Kotkapura Firing: Supplementary challan filed

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 25

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the police firing incident of October 2015 at Kotkapura today filed a supplementary chargesheet (challan) along with the state Home Department sanction to prosecute all accused in two criminal cases in the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), Faridkot.

The accused in these cases include former Punjab Chief Minister late Parkash Singh Badal, his son and SAD (B) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini.

Earlier, a chargesheet in these cases, indicting the Badals and six police officers, was filed by the SIT on February 24.

In the supplementary chargesheet, other than the state government’s sanction to prosecute all accused in these cases, the SIT had submitted more evidence in the court, said Harjeet Singh, SSP, Faridkot.

There are two criminal cases relating to the Kotkapura police firing incident in the aftermath of sacrilege incidents. The first case was registered by the Kotkapura police against some Sikh protesters on October 14, 2015. Later, while all accused were given a clean chit in the case, four police officers, including the complainant SHO, were nominated as accused in the case. The second FIR in the incident was lodged on August 7, 2018, on the basis of an investigation made by a judicial commission.

The JMIC today adjourned the case to May 16 for appearance of all accused.

While granting its sanction to prosecute the accused, the state Home Department had submitted its detailed opinion on the basis of evidence, including forensic, collected by the SIT, said the SSP.

Other than the Badals and the former DGP, the other accused in these cases include suspended IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal, former DIG Amar Singh Chahal, former SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma, former SSP Sukhmander Singh Mann and former Kotkapura SHO Gurdip Singh Pandher.