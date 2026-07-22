Kotkapura 'honour' killing: Protection plea pending in HC, woman was 'tricked' by mother, 'stabbed' by father

A day after his wife was allegedly stabbed to death by her family members and he was successful in escaping the wrath of his in-laws, a youth has lodged a complaint with the police, revealing his application for protection in High Court could not save his wife’s life.

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As per the FIR lodged by the police in this case, the deceased woman and her husband's application seeking protection is still pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. This young woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her own father over her love marriage, near Dhilwan village on the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway here on Tuesday. The deceased’s mother and brother are accused of luring the couple to the spot on the pretext of a visit to a gurdwara.

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The victim, Mehakdeep Kaur, was done to death between 2 to 2.30 pm on July 21, allegedly by her father Vakil Singh along with four others — Gurpreet Singh alias Gora (brother, Sukhchain Singh, Sukha Singh alias Golu, all residents of Burj Harika village under Bajakhana police station.

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According to the FIR registered at Kotkapura Sadar police station under Sections 103(2), 193(3) and 190 of the BNS, complainant Jagdeep Singh alias Akash, a mobile repair mechanic from Bargari village, stated that he and Mehakdeep Kaur, daughter of Vakil Singh from the same village, had been in a relationship for the past five-six years and wished to marry. As their families were opposed to the match, the two solemnised their marriage at a gurdwara without parental consent and had moved the High Court seeking protection, following which they had been living in Bhai Rupa village in Bathinda district, away from their native village.

The complainant alleged that on July 21, his mother-in-law Simranjit Kaur and brother-in-law Gurpreetpreet Singh deceitfully made a call to Mehakdeep Kaur, asking her to meet them at a gurdwara in Dhilwan Kalan village to pay obeisance together. When the couple reached the spot on a motorcycle, Vakil Singh and the other accused were allegedly waiting at the crossroads and declared that they would not let the two go that day.

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As the accused advanced, the complainant and Mehakdeep Kaur attempted to flee; their motorcycle fell in the process, and the two ran across the highway towards adjoining fields with the accused in pursuit. Mehakdeep Kaur got entangled in a fence and fell, following which her father allegedly stabbed her five-six times in the abdomen with a knife, killing her on the spot. The complainant managed to escape and save his life.

The police have registered a case against the five named accused. Further investigation is under way.