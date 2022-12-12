Kotkapura police firing: SIT summons Sukhbir Badal again

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has been summoned tomorrow by ADGP LK Yadav-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident. Earlier, the SIT had summoned Sukhbir on August 30 and September 14, but the former Deputy CM had not “received” the summons as he was said to be out of the country.

Sukhbir, who was the Deputy Chief Minister and also held home affairs portfolio when the incident took place in 2015, has been asked by the SIT to appear at the Punjab Police Officers’ Institute here with relevant records.

#Kotkapura #sukhbir badal