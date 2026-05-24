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Home / Punjab / Kotkapura SDM goes on leave, SHO suspended

Kotkapura SDM goes on leave, SHO suspended

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:27 AM May 24, 2026 IST
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The dismissal order, dated April 23, was issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Development and Panchayats Department, Vijayendra Kumar.
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Just three days ahead of the Municipal Council elections, Kotkapura SDM-cum-Returning Officer Beant Singh Sidhu has proceeded on 15 days’ medical leave, prompting the appointment of a new Returning Officer.

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Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Chaba has given the additional charge of SDM, Kotkapura, to Rajinder Singh, Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Faridkot. Besdies, Bikramjit Singh, Executive Engineer, Punjab Mandi Board, has been given the charge of Returning Officer, Kotkapura.

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Official sources said Sidhu would remain on leave till June 5. However, Opposition parties alleged that the officer had proceeded on leave amid mounting pressure from the ruling dispensation during the ongoing election process.

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In another administrative change, Inspector Chamkaur Singh Brar, SHO, Kotkapura City police station, has been suspended and transferred to the district police lines. A senior police officer said Chamkaur remained absent from during the election days, following which action was taken against him.

Chamkaur is also facing a controversy in connection with a case recently registered in Bathinda district against some residents of Faridkot district. Meanwhile, ASI Satish Kumar is given the additional charge of Kotkapura SHO.

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The SAD has already moved the High Court over alleged irregularities in the election process and alleged police highhandedness, claiming that the police had illegally detained party’s urban district president Satish Grover recently.

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