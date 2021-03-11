Kotkapura: Small commercial vehicle owners protest plying of 'jugad rehris'

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 26

Three days after the revocation of the orders banning “jugad rehris”, owners of small commercial vehicles in the area have now raised a banner of revolt against the state government.

Staging a protest at Kotkapura, the members of various unions of small commercial vehicles alleged that the plying of ‘jugad rehris’ was detrimental to their business.

On the other hand, after the state government gave a nod to the ‘jugad rehris’, asking the police not to fine these vehicles under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the owners had staged a protest outside the house of Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, demanding the cancellation of challans issued earlier.

Small commercial vehicle owners alleged the ‘jugad rehris’ didn’t conform to the specifications of a motor vehicle under the Motor Vehicles Act. “Plying of these low-cost assembled vehicles is not permissible in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act.”