KTF head Nijjar shot near Canada shrine

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

Two unidentified assailants killed a designated terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar (46), head of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), outside a gurdwara in Surrey, Canada, late Sunday evening.

Nijjar carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, which was announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier this year. The NIA had charged him with waging a war against India and involvement in terrorist activities.

Was Carrying Rs 10L reward on head Nijjar carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, which was announced by the NIA earlier this year

The NIA had charged him with waging a war against India and involvement in terrorist activities

Nijjar is the third main Khalistani terrorist to die in two months. A few days ago, Avtar Singh Khanda, the main handler of Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh, died allegedly due to blood cancer in the UK while Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead in Pakistan on May 7. In July last year, Air India Bombing accused and Khalistani sympathiser Ripudaman Singh Malik was killed in Surrey by unidentified shooters. The police have not been able to identify Malik’s shooters. So far, there is no clue to the identity of Nijjar’s shooters.

According to the NIA and the Punjab Police, Nijjar belonged to Bharsinghpur village near Phillaur in Jalandhar. He migrated to Canada in 1999 and worked as a plumber. He was living there with his parents, wife and two sons.

He was the prime accused in the killing of Manohar Lal, Dera Sacha Sauda follower, who was shot dead at Bhagta Bhai Ka in Bathinda by Kamaljeet Sharma and Lovepreet Singh, alias Ravi, on November 20, 2020. The murder was carried out by the shooters on the directions of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dala at Nijjar’s behest.

He was also accused of planning an attack on Sant Gyan Muni, a priest, at Bharsinghpura, Phillaur, by Kamaljeet Sharma and Ram Singh, alias Sonu, on January 31, 2021.

He had 12 FIRs pertaining to terrorist activities against him.