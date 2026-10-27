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Home / Punjab / Kultar Sandhwan fit for CM's role: Jhota's father

Kultar Sandhwan fit for CM's role: Jhota's father

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:31 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Bhim Singh, father of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, sits amid the protesters in Mansa on Monday.
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Bhim Singh, father of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, on Monday reiterated his demands for action against Punjab’s drug menace, calling for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav to resign. He also proposed Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan as the next Chief Minister, as the protest in Mansa entered its 14th day.

“My only demand is to rid Punjab of drugs and prevent their sale. I demand the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav. Kultar Sandhwan is fit for the role of Chief Minister,” Bhim Singh said while addressing protesters.

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Responding to the CM’s statement that the government had accepted the bereaved family’s legitimate demands, the action committee said it had received official notifications on only two demands. It said the government should issue notifications on the remaining demands before seeking further consideration. The committee also announced plans to approach farmers’, labourers’, students’, youth, employees’ and Sikh organisations for support.

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Manpreet Kaur, Jhota’s wife, appealed to people to participate in a global ardas called by acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, seeking justice for Jhota and the protection and well-being of Punjab’s youth.

Meanwhile, the CBI conducted raids at several locations, including godowns in the town. Some shopkeepers reportedly closed their establishments fearing searches. The agency had earlier visited two rice mills allegedly owned by the main accused, Ashwani.

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Following a meeting between the action committee and shopkeepers led by the local Beopar Mandal, traffic movement near Tinkoni was restored. Traders had raised concerns over the blockade near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence disrupting business during the festive season.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal visited Jhota’s family on Sunday night, assuring support and demanding stricter laws and confiscation of drug traffickers’ properties. Punjabi actress Priti Sapru also joined the protest on Monday.

Jhota was shot dead at a Mansa chemist shop on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs. The incident was streamed live on Facebook, triggering widespread protests.

The deadlock over his cremation continues, with the family demanding the resignations of the CM and DGP. His body remains at the Civil Hospital mortuary, with the post-mortem pending. Four accused, including Ashwani, have been arrested and are in CBI custody.

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