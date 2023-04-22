Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Charik (Moga), April 21

On the veranda of a single-storey house at Charik village in Moga district, Harjinder Kaur is being consoled by her relatives and neighbourers who are making a beeline for offering condolences over the death of her son Lance Naik Kulwant Singh in a terror attack in Poonch district on Thursday.

Kulwant Singh

The distraught mother of the braveheart could not speak anything. She lost her husband Baldev Singh in the Kargil war about 24 years ago. Kulwant had got the job in the Army on compassionate grounds.

His wife Hardeep Kaur was inconsolable. She said Kulwant called her up a day before his death, asking her to ensure timely vaccination of their son. Kulwant is survived by his mother, wife, one-and-half-year-old daughter and a four-month-old son.

Belonging to a poor family, Kulwant was planning to reconstruct their village house, said Subedar Naib Singh (retired). “Kulwant was a lovable person,” he added.

Kulwant had visited his family last month and returned on duty on April 1. He had come on a one-month leave.

At the time of writing this news report, the family was still awaiting the arrival of the martyr’s body.

Got job on compassionate grounds