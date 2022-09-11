Labour Officers in Punjab got job on ‘fake’ papers ; probe on

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 10

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has started a probe into the recruitment of Labour Enforcement Officers, who allegedly had forged their experience certificates to get jobs.

When the probing agency sought the records from the Labour Department, they failed to oblige. Consequently, the Vigilance sleuths had to summon all 11 Labour Enforcement Officers.

It has been learnt that there was no headway in this investigation because all accused failed to respond to the subpoena and didn't appear before the Vigilance Bureau. Now, the probing agency has again written to the Labour Department to provide the records.

Departmental inquiry revealed that some of the officers had submitted the experience certificates of those factories which were either not operational or had already shut before their period of experience certificates.

While in other cases, the experience certificates were not relevant to the jobs they had applied for.

Meanwhile, it had been learnt that it was the new government that expedited the probe after a fresh complaint in this regard.

On being questioned, Manvesh Singh, Principal Secretary, Labour Department, said: “I am not aware of the issue. However, I will look into the matter.”