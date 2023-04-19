Labour shortage, sudden influx of grain choke mandis in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, April 18

Thanks to tardy lifting due to a labour shortage and sudden influx of harvested crop, the grain markets are now filled to the brim. The situation has left commission agents and farmers worried.

The heat could reduce the produce’s weight and the Indian Meteorological Department’s has predicted rain for the next two days.

The farmers are forced to dump their produce on the approach road toward the markets in Patiala. The only relief for them is that the procurement is going on at speed.

But commission agent Harjit Singh Sheru at the new grain market in Patiala said, “The lifting process is very slow. We are forced to store the wheat bags in the open. This has exposed them to the sun, which can drastically reduce the moisture content and result in losses for us.”

Davinder Singh, a commission agent at the Rajpura grain market said only 17 per cent of the season’s expected produce had reached their grain market. “Still, the tardy lifting has left the market out of space,” he said, adding that the grain markets are again facing a lack of labour force.

Farmers said the same situation was being witnessed at the grain markets in Khanna and Sangrur district.

Manu Moudgil, Inspector, Patiala DFSC, said the markets had witnessed a sudden arrival of harvested produce. “The arhtiyas during the paddy season usually face a labour shortage. This time, the problem has aggravated.” He said the state government on Monday had hired private entrepreneurship godowns to store the wheat bags.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Thind said the influx of wheat grain had nearly doubled from the usually recorded 50-60 thousand MT of grain to 1 lakh MT this year. “From today, the wheat bags as part of special lifting are being directly transported to neighbouring states by trains. The storage of wheat at the PEG godowns will start from Wednesday onwards. All of this will take the edge off from the markets,” he said.

DFSC Ravinder Kaur said, “The sudden influx of produce at markets led to the glut in mandis.”