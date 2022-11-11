Labour unions to participate in protest on Nov 30

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 10

Infuriated after a scheduled meeting between leaders of the joint front of labour unions and the IG, Bathinda range, to discuss their “pending” issues could not be held today, the former announced that they would participate in large numbers in a protest call given to gherao the CM’s residence on November 30.

Jora Singh Nasrali, a senior leader of the labour union’s joint front said, “For resolving the issue of false cases registered against labourers, a meeting was held with the ADGP, Punjab. At the meeting, we were assured that another meeting will be held with the IG, Bathinda range, on Thursday for resolving the issue in a time-bound manner. We kept waiting for the IG throughout the day but nobody turned up for the meeting. Ignoring us will be tolerated at all.”

“Just like the CM, senior officials working under the new AAP government have also been evasive on holding meetings with labour unions. There is a strong resentment among labourers for such an indifferent stance adopted by the government and its officials. We will give our reply in the protest call given to gherao CM’s residence on November 30. The preparations and mobilisation of protesters to that effect has already started in villages,” Nasrali added.