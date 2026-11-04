Labourer found dead inside Gurdwara Tilla Baba Farid in Faridkot

A labourer was found dead inside the premises of the historic Gurdwara Tilla Baba Farid in Faridkot on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the deceased, identified as Baali Singh, about 55, had performed seva at the complex during the day and later went to sleep in the langar (community kitchen) hall.

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In the morning, when he did not respond to calls from other volunteers, the gurdwara management was informed.

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The police reached the spot shortly after being alerted and took the body into custody. Preliminary investigation suggests that the labourer died of a sudden heart attack while asleep.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.