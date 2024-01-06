Labourers hold protest in Sangrur

Sangrur, January 5
Led by the state unit of the Mazdoor Mukti Morcha (MMM), a large number of labourers today held a rally on Sangrur-Patiala road near the residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here. They also raised slogans against the state and Central Government.
The protesters were demanding 200 days’ work and Rs 700 as daily wage under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gan National Rural Employment Guarentee Act) Scheme, six-hour duty for labourers, allotment of 10 marlas residential plots, release of scholarships of Dalit students, release of Rs 1,000 to all women as per election promise by the AAP, waiving off loans of labourers, etc.
