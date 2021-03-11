Labourers protest near CM's Sangrur residence

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, June 10

The anger among labourers against the state government for not fulfilling their long-pending demands may cost the AAP dearly in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll.

Today, hundreds of workers under the banner of Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha protested near the residence of the CM. “We have deferred our protest after the authorities fixed the meeting with the CM on June 17. We will launch the agitation if our demands are not fulfilled,” said a union member.