Labourers seek Rs 5K per acre

Muktsar: Some farm labourers on Thursday protested on Maur Road demanding Rs 5,000 per acre paddy transplantation charges. The protesters said the farmers were giving them Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,500 per acre and panchayats were not listening to them. “We are unable to manage two square meals due to inflation. The state government should fix the rates,” said the protesters. TNS
Two drug peddlers nabbed
Abohar: The CIA staff on Thursday recovered 110 gm of heroin from the possession of two peddlers. The accused have been identified as Bhim Sain Bhima and Shiv Kumar Nanni, both residents of Malout. The duo was booked under the NDPS Act. In another incident, cops recovered 11,380 sedative pills from Sukhdev Singh Nikka of Chak 35RB village. He has been booked under the NDPS Act.
