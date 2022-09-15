Nawanshahr: Labourer’s son clears JEE Advanced exam

Our Correspondent

Nawanshahr, September 14

Against all odds, son of a daily wager from Thopia village of Balachaur tehsil here has cracked the JEE Advanced examination by getting 1114th rank in the SC category.

With this rank, Rohit Thopia is confident of making it to an IIT, the counselling for which started this Monday. As father Vipan Kumar is daily earner, Rohit could not take any private coaching or buy expensive reference books. Rohit said he studied only from the NCERT books and focussed only on JEE Advanced and not JEE Mains.

“My teachers at Lt Gen Bikram Singh Memorial Government Senior Secondary School guided me well on this. In the last four months, I also joined free classes of physics and studied at night,” he said.

Rohit said the real motivation within him was to change the fortune of his family. “I want to free my parents from the shackles of poverty. The moment I get my first job, I will not let my father work as a labourer any more. I will also bear the expenses of studies of my younger sister who is still in Class X,” he proudly shared.

