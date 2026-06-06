Lahore’s Aitchison College to name classroom after former Punjab CM Harcharan Singh Brar

A classroom at Aitchison College in Lahore is set to be named after former Punjab Chief Minister Harcharan Singh Brar, a development that has evoked interest on both sides of the border.

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Confirming the development, Tegbir Singh Brar, grandson of the former Chief Minister, said the initiative had been taken by his grandfather’s close friend Syed Babar Ali, one of Pakistan’s most respected industrialists and philanthropists.

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“His best friend Syed Babar Ali’s 100th birthday is on June 30. The birthday celebrations are being held on June 7 as the actual date clashes with Muharram. Uncle Babar is dedicating a classroom at Aitchison College in my grandfather’s memory. My grandfather and Babar uncle were just like brothers,” Tegbir told The Tribune.

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Congress leader Harcharan Singh Brar, who served as Punjab Chief Minister from August 1995 to November 1996, hailed from Sarainaga village in Muktsar district. Before Partition, he studied at Aitchison College, one of Pakistan’s most prestigious educational institutions, which has produced several prominent politicians, civil servants and businessmen.

The naming of a classroom after Brar is being seen as a tribute both to his association with the institution and to his enduring friendship with Syed Babar Ali. It is learnt that the former CM’s daughter Babli Brar has already left for Pakistan to attend the event being organised as part of the celebrations marking Syed Babar Ali’s centenary year.

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The gesture assumes significance as it honours an Indian politician at a leading Pakistani educational institution, reflecting personal bonds that survived the turmoil of Partition and continued for decades thereafter.

The event scheduled for June 10 is expected to draw prominent personalities from Pakistan’s academic, business and public life circles.

Tarunjit Singh Butalia, honorary envoy, Aitchison College, said, "The dedication ceremony of a classroom is on Wednesday at 5 pm at Aitchison College in Lahore. I will also attend."

In a video interview, Syed Babar Ali fondly recalled how his friendship with Harcharan Singh Brar began during their school days at Aitchison College. He said that when he joined the school in Class III, he was in Section A while Harcharan was in Section B. The following year, both were placed in Class IV-A, and soon became close friends.

“Harcharan was good at studies, and I was not bad either. Our thinking was similar. He went to a gurdwara and I went to a mosque, but these differences never came in the way of our friendship,” said Syed Babar Ali.

He added that the two often studied together and shared a healthy academic rivalry. “We both spoke Punjabi. Harcharan was a boarder and I was a day scholar, but we remained close friends,” he said.

Recalling another aspect of Brar’s personality, Syed Babar Ali said he was particularly fond of Urdu and even wrote letters to his mother back home in the language.

Harcharan Singh Brar, who passed away in September 2009, attended Aitchison College from 1936 to 1943. He was a School Prefect and the recipient of the Rivaz Gold Medal. He served as the Governor of Odisha and Haryana before becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab.