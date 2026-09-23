Lahore’s Sikh heritage sites under scrutiny as Akal Takht Jathedar writes to Maryam Nawaz

Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, officiating Jathedar of the Akal Takht, today sent a communique to Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, seeking the protection and preservation of Sikh historical heritage sites in Lahore’s Walled City, particularly Lal Khooh and Kattari Chandu, associated with the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev.

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He said the issue concerning Lal Khooh and Kattari Chandu in Lahore’s Walled City had been brought to the attention of Sri Akal Takht Sahib by the Sikh sangat.

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Giani Gargaj said concerns had been raised over construction-related activity around the site, which was a matter of serious concern for the Sikh community. However, rather than relying on assumptions, he called for an official fact-finding inquiry into the matter.

He said that, over time, urban development, Partition and other historical circumstances had caused many such traces to disappear or lose their original form. Therefore, he said, preserving the surviving historical remains had become even more important.

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He appreciated the Pakistan Punjab government’s initiative to allocate special funds for the conservation and reopening of several historic gurdwaras in the region. However, he said these efforts should be completed in the spirit in which they had been initiated.

He said the purpose of the communication was not to level allegations against any government, institution or individual, but to draw attention to Lahore’s shared historical heritage and the important chapters of Sikh history associated with the city.

Giani Gargaj suggested that the Pakistan Punjab government immediately conduct an inquiry into the present status of Lal Khooh and Kattari Chandu in Lahore. He said that if any construction or alteration work was underway at the site, it should be stopped immediately until the inquiry was completed.

He also suggested that the historical and heritage significance of the site be examined by experts from Walled City of Lahore Authority, Archaeology Department and other concerned departments.

He further suggested conducting a comprehensive heritage survey of all major sites associated with Sikh history in Lahore’s Walled City, documenting their present condition, historical significance, ownership and legal status.

Giani Gargaj also sent a copy of the communique to Ramesh Singh Arora, Provincial Minister and president of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), and sought the inclusion of Sikh history experts and representatives of PSGPC in the inquiry process.