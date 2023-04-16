Lakhs of farmers haven't got crop relief: SAD chief

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 15

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mana distributed crop damage relief to only 127 farmers recently, while denying compensation to lakhs of farmers whose wheat crop had been damaged by inclement weather.

Opening a party office here ahead of the Lok Sabha bypoll, Sukhbir said, “This government has denied compensation to farmers twice earlier for losses suffered by paddy and cotton farmers. Now when farmers are facing ruin due to rain and hailstorms which damaged standing wheat crops, the CM is doing a drama of compensation by getting pictures clicked with a few farmers even as lakhs await compensation.”