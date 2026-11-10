Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Laljit Singh Bhullar, ex-AAP minister and Patti MLA, says he will not contest Punjab Assembly polls

Laljit Singh Bhullar, ex-AAP minister and Patti MLA, says he will not contest Punjab Assembly polls

AAP has appointed Jaskanwar Singh as the Patti constituency in-charge following Bhullar's arrest in connection with the death of a Punjab State Warehousing Corporation official

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:03 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar File photo
Advertisement

Former Punjab Minister and AAP MLA from Patti, Laljit Singh Bhullar, has announced that he will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a social media post, Bhullar said people of the Patti constituency had been urging the AAP leadership to field him again in the elections. Bhullar said he was overwhelmed by the support extended to him. Expressing gratitude, he said he was indebted to the people of Patti for standing by him.

Jaskanwar Singh, also known as Jassa Patti, was recently appointed as the Patti constituency in-charge by the AAP. For the former wrestler, the political road has not been easy.

Jassa Patti was appointed after Bhullar was arrested. The former minister is currently lodged in jail in connection with the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar.

Advertisement

Randhawa died on March 21, 2026, after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. Before his death, he had recorded a video message in which he levelled allegations of harassment and pressure over the allotment of warehouse construction tenders against Bhullar.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked Bhullar, who was then holding the Transport and Jails portfolios, to resign to facilitate an impartial inquiry. Bhullar resigned on the same day.

The Amritsar police subsequently registered a case against Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh and personal assistant Dilbagh Singh on charges including abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation, based on a complaint filed by Randhawa’s wife.

Advertisement

Bhullar was arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh on March 23 in connection with the case.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts