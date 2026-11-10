Laljit Singh Bhullar, ex-AAP minister and Patti MLA, says he will not contest Punjab Assembly polls

Former Punjab Minister and AAP MLA from Patti, Laljit Singh Bhullar, has announced that he will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a social media post, Bhullar said people of the Patti constituency had been urging the AAP leadership to field him again in the elections. Bhullar said he was overwhelmed by the support extended to him. Expressing gratitude, he said he was indebted to the people of Patti for standing by him.

Jaskanwar Singh, also known as Jassa Patti, was recently appointed as the Patti constituency in-charge by the AAP. For the former wrestler, the political road has not been easy.

Jassa Patti was appointed after Bhullar was arrested. The former minister is currently lodged in jail in connection with the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar.

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Randhawa died on March 21, 2026, after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. Before his death, he had recorded a video message in which he levelled allegations of harassment and pressure over the allotment of warehouse construction tenders against Bhullar.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked Bhullar, who was then holding the Transport and Jails portfolios, to resign to facilitate an impartial inquiry. Bhullar resigned on the same day.

The Amritsar police subsequently registered a case against Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh and personal assistant Dilbagh Singh on charges including abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation, based on a complaint filed by Randhawa’s wife.

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Bhullar was arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh on March 23 in connection with the case.