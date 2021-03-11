Lalpura's inclusion to boost BJP poll prospects

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

Recognising his work ethics in party affairs and also for giving representation to a Sikh face, the BJP today included Iqbal Singh Lalpura in the Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee (CEC).

These are the BJP’s top decision making bodies for party affairs. Working directly under party president JP Nadda, Lalpura is expected to contribute for gearing up the party for the next parliamentary elections in 2024. Lalpura is currently chairman of the National Commission for Minorities.

A former IPS officer, he joined the BJP in 2012 after his retirement. Former spokesperson of the party at the national level, Lalpura was a dominant face of the party in the media. He has authored more than a dozen books on Sikh philosophy, including ‘Japji Sahib ek vichaar’, ‘Gurbaani ek vichaar’ and ‘Raj Karega Khalsa’.

Lalpura served during days of terrorism in Punjab in 1980s. He received the President’s Police Medal for meritorious services. He has also been awarded the Shiromani Punjabi Sahitkar Award.

He contested the recent Assembly elections from Ropar. He was placed at number four below winner Dinesh Kumar Chadha (AAP), Brindeer Singh Dhillon (Congress) and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema (SAD).