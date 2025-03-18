Lambardars in Punjab to lose title if found supporting drug peddlers

The proverbial status symbol of Punjab, "Lambardar," is under scrutiny as the government has warned that any Lambardar found acting as a guarantor for drug offenders will be stripped of their title.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and Cabinet minister Aman Arora stated this following a meeting with police and administrative officials at the District Administration Complex.

Arora, a member of the Cabinet Sub-Committee formed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to combat drug trafficking, reviewed the progress of the government’s ‘War on Drugs’ initiative.

Sources said that during the meeting, it was found that some Lambardars, Sarpanches, and even MCs were appearing as guarantors for furnishing bail bonds for drug peddlers.

“In rural areas and towns, it has been observed that some Lambardars, Sarpanchs, and Municipal Councillors (MCs) have been securing bail for drug peddlers. I urge such Lambardars to refrain from this practice. Some black sheep are taking monetary benefits in exchange for furnishing bail bonds for drug offenders. We are closely monitoring the situation and will write to the Deputy Commissioners to revoke the titles of such corrupt Lambardars,” said Arora.

He further stated that a deep-rooted narcoterrorism nexus involving politicians, police officials, and drug lords had operated in Punjab for years.

However, the recent crackdown on drug trafficking has disrupted this network.

Deputy Commissioner Patiala Dr Preeti Yadav informed the Cabinet minister that Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics have witnessed a 25 per cent increase in footfall following the launch of the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” (War Against Drugs) campaign.

She added that the district authorities are conducting regular inspections at drug de-addiction centers and OOAT clinics to ensure their effective operation. Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Nanak Singh reported that under the drive, the police have registered 60 FIRs, arrested 85 individuals, recovered a significant quantity of drugs, and carried out 28 CASO (Cordon and Search Operations) in the district.

Reacting to the recent encounter of an assailant involved in the attack on the Thakurdwara temple at Khandwala in Amritsar, Arora stated, “Punjab Police will ensure that anyone involved in anti-national activities has a meeting fixed with God.”