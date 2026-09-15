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Home / Punjab / Land dispute turns fatal as man shoots nephew dead in Ferozepur village

Land dispute turns fatal as man shoots nephew dead in Ferozepur village

The deceased has been identified as Gurwinder Singh (28), a resident of Mansoorwal Kalan, who had a long-pending dispute with his uncle, Jaswinder Singh, over a few marlas of land

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 06:25 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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The deceased has been identified as Gurwinder Singh (28).
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A youth was allegedly shot dead by his uncle over a land dispute at Mansoorwal Kalan village in Zira subdivision on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Gurwinder Singh (28), a resident of Mansoorwal Kalan, who had a long-pending dispute with his uncle, Jaswinder Singh, over a few marlas of land. The dispute had reportedly led to tension between the two families for some time.

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According to information, the two sides came face to face around 11 am following a heated argument over the land. During the confrontation, Jaswinder allegedly opened fire with his licensed pistol, firing three rounds at Gurwinder, who died on the spot.

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The accused later fled the scene.

As soon as the incident was reported, senior police officials, including Zira Sadar SHO Inspector Gurpreet Singh, reached the spot to take stock of the situation. The body was sent for post-mortem examination after the initial investigation.

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The SHO said the police were examining CCTV footage of the incident and had launched a manhunt to nab Jaswinder. He said the accused would be arrested soon.

According to information, Gurwinder was unmarried and is survived by his parents and a sister.

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