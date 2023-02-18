Landa’s aide held for Mohali RPG attack

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 17

The police have arrested Gurpinder, alias Pindu, a key accused in the RPG attack case, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday. The RPG attack was carried out at Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali on May 9, 2022.

Pindu, a resident of Bhura Kona village in Khemkaran, is allegedly a close associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa. He was in touch with accused Nishan Singh and Charhat Singh during the attack.

The DGP said on April 25, 2022, Charhat Singh, Nishan Singh and Baljinder Rambo had brought consignment of RPG and assault rifle from Tarn Taran to Amritsar, and kept at Pindu’s house near Alpha Mall in Amritsar. The accused had also harboured the shooters — Deepak and another man, at his house on the same night, he added.

Pertinently, with the arrest of accused Pindu, the police have so far nabbed nine accused in this case, while, another accused, who is a juvenile and had carried out the attack, was arrested by the Delhi Police. Another accused identified as Deepak Kumar was arrested by the NIA recently, taking the total number of arrests to 11.