Large rainfall variability in Punjab: PAU study

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

A study undertaken by weather experts has observed large rainfall variability in different agro-climatic regions of Punjab, which has implications for the agricultural output in the state.

“The average decadal rainfall in the state has been observed to have decreased, whereas the number of heavy rainfall events is on the rise,” read the study undertaken by four experts at the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.

“Moderate to severe drought conditions have been observed at different temporal scales in all regions of the state,” it read. The study was published in the latest issue of India Meteorological Department’s journal, Mausam.

According to researchers, temporal and spatial variability in rainfall are highly important for agricultural planning and sustainability, but maintaining the ecological balance is a difficult task in arid and semi-arid regions.

Data pertaining to rainfall in the past 41 years was analysed to examine the variability in rainfall features in different districts, which received rain ranging from 1,000 to 1,100 mm in the north-eastern part and less than 400 mm in the south western region. The climate is generally very hot in summer and remarkably cold in winter.

The analysis was carried out to study the rainfall variability and its probability for different categories of rainfall events according to the volume of rain received. The drought conditions were determined through a software developed by the Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture.

#climate change #Environment #punjab agricultural university