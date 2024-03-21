Larger High Court Bench to examine if state can withdraw order transferring probe to CBI

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, March 20
Is a state competent and empowered to withdraw its notification transferring investigation to the CBI after registration of a regular case by it or whether final report in such registered cases can only be submitted by the premier investigation agency? This and three other vital questions of law will be decided by a larger Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Taking up a petition filed by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj asserted there was a divergence of opinion by two different “single” Benches regarding the validity and sanctity of the notification, as well as the enforceability of the resolution passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to withdraw the investigation from the CBI.
Certain ancillary issues emanating from the divergent views were also there. “I am of the view that it may not be appropriate for a single Bench to test the veracity of the decisions passed earlier by `single’ Benches of this Court. Therefore, the Registry is directed to put up the reference on the questions raised before the Acting Chief Justice to constitute an appropriate larger Bench….” Justice Bhardwaj asserted.
The other questions was whether the legislative assembly of a state was competent to issue directions to the state executive by passing a resolution for carrying out investigation in a criminal case through or by any specific agency and whether exercise of such a jurisdiction would amount to steering of an investigation?
The larger Bench would also examine whether it was open to the high court to re-examine a question of law kept open by the Supreme Court, while dismissing a Special Leave Petition, in a subsequent petition instituted by another accused before the high court; and whether principle of ‘sub-silentio’ (in silence) would be applicable when the notification of withdrawal had been upheld by the court, in another petition filed by other accused aggrieved by the same notification or whether it operates as a binding precedent for all accused Ram Rahim had challenged the validity of notification dated September 6, 2018, issued by the State of Punjab, vide which the consent given to CBI to investigate three FIRs in sacrilege cases had been withdrawn.
Divergence of opinion
