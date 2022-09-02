Laser marking must on subsidised farm tools: Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Patiala, September 1
Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today said, “The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Therefore, the agriculture machine manufactures have been directed to mark a special number with laser on the machinery to prevent black marketing in the name of subsidy on agriculture implements.”
Conditions apply for subsidy
Only those farmers, who will have laser-engraved numbers on their machines, will be entitled to subsidy. The govt provides 50% subsidy on machines. —Kuldeep Dhaliwal, Agriculture minister
He was here to inspect the superseeder and other agro-based machinery at the Agrizone unit at GSAI Daulatpur village. The Minister said the numbers must be marked in a specific format as per the norms set by the government.
According to him, the government provides 50 percent subsidy on agro-machines that are given to farmers to help them in stubble management. “Only those genuine farmers will be given subsidies on machines which have laser-engraved numbers on the machines,” he added.
A subsidy scam of about Rs 150 crore in the distribution of agriculture machinery, during the previous government’s rule, had come to light, Dhaliwal told the media, adding that a departmental enquiry had been completed and the file sent to the Chief Minister for action.
