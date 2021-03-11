Punjab govt extends last date for registering rice mills

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 19

Acting on issues being faced by rice millers, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak today gave an in-principle nod for extending the last date for submitting applications for final registration of new rice mills till September 5.

Chairing a meeting with the millers, the minister accepted the contention of the millers that the onset of monsoon had hampered the construction activity and slowed down the movement of goods and services essential for commissioning the rice mills.