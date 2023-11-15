Last date to enrol as voter for SGPC general house elections extended to February

PTI

Chandigarh, November 15

The last date to enrol as a voter for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s general house elections has been extended to February 29.

The previous last date to enrol as a voter was November 15 (Wednesday).

The revised schedule of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) general house elections has been released following directions from Gurdwara Elections (Punjab) Chief Commissioner Justice (Retd) SS Saron, according to Gurudwara Elections (Punjab) Commissioner Gurkirat Kirpal Singh.

The respective deputy commissioners of all districts will ensure the publication of preliminary rolls by March 21 while the last date to receive claims and objections is April 11, Singh said in an official release.

The last date for the disposal of claims and objections and communication of decisions by the revising authority to the deputy commissioners is April 21.

Preparation of manuscript of the supplementary roll and printing of supplements will be done by May 2, according to the revised schedule.

The date of final publication of the rolls is May 3.

The process to update the electoral rolls for the SGPC’s general house elections is already underway.

