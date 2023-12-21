Late blight attack: Unable to bear cost on spray, farmers plough crop

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, December 20

A day after the central team visited villages in the Sanaur area to check the loss to tomato crop due to pest attack, the farmers in Fatehpur Rajputa and Asalpur villages have started ploughing their crop. They could not afford to bear the extra cost incurred on spraying chemicals on the crop.

Nearly 70 percent of crop has been damaged in these villages due to pest attack, said Assistant Director (Horticulture) Sandeep Singh while confirming the development of ploughing of field by the farmers. He added that the problem is not limited to Sanaur alone, and reports of similar pest attack has been reported in Amloh, Hoshiarpur and Machhiwara as well.

High humidity, low mercury behind spread High humidity and low temperatures creates an ideal environment for late blight. Its initial symptoms include small, light to dark green, circular to irregular water-soaked spots, which rapidly expand into large, dark lesions in cool, moist weather. —Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, PAU VC

“While other varieties of tomatoes have suffered less damage, ‘himshekhar’, a popular variety among farmers, has been more susceptible to the attack,” said Singh, while sharing his observation after a survey of the affected area. He added that other varieties have witnessed less damage and shown some recovery following application of recommended spray.

Maninder Singh of Fatehpur Rajputa, who ploughed the crop today, rue that he spent nearly Rs 5,000 per acre on spraying recommended chemicals on the crop.

On the other hand, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (Rauni) in-charge Gurupdesh Kaur has urged farmers not to carry out multiple sprays and only to use it in recommended way.

