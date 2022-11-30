Late fee charges too hefty, say students of GNDU colleges

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, November 29

Hundreds of students studying in colleges affiliated to Guru Nanak Dev University are worried as they will have to pay up to Rs 27,000 as late fee for failing to pay the university fee of Rs 2500 in time.

Tomorrow (November 30) is the last day to pay the fee and get the roll number issued for the forthcoming semester examination.

Almost every college affiliated to the university has about 30 to 60 students who could not pay the fee in time and when it was time for them to get their roll number for the upcoming semester examinations, they were informed about the outstanding amount.

Deepak Bali, chief, Students Sangharsh Morcha, said, “Exams are beginning from December 6 and several students are in a dilemma as they are not in a position to pay such a huge amount of fee. While some students had been deliberately delaying the payment, there are some genuine cases too especially in the SC category who were not aware of the status of their scholarship eligibility and hence remained in the lurch.

“There are some students who could not attend college for a long time and remained uninformed about the fee. All such students were today forced to pay Rs 26,000 as late fee to be able to sit in the examination. This amount is increasing by Rs 1000 each day and will be Rs 27,000 tomorrow. Even after payment, they also need to take the Vice Chancellor’s permission for getting their roll numbers and sitting in the exams. Our earnest appeal to the GNDU authorities is to exempt at least some genuine students.”

Two students of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya reportedly paid Rs 26,000 as late fee today. One of the students said the portal for SC category students is still open and there are some pending cases for the government to clarify their eligibility for the scholarship. All such students either have to pay Rs 27,000 tomorrow or face the risk of not being allowed to appear in the examination.

GNDU Controller of Examination Palwinder Singh said, “The students were given ample time to pay the fee. We are imposing penalty as per the given rules. No fee is being levied from any SC student covered under the scholarship.”

