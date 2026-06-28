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Home / Punjab / Late-night crash in Faridkot leaves three friends dead

Late-night crash in Faridkot leaves three friends dead

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 02:00 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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The motorcycle which crashed into a stationary truck on Kotkapura road.
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Three young men died in a road accident late Saturday night after their motorcycle crashed into a stationary, broken-down truck on Kotkapura road in Faridkot.

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The victims' families alleged that the truck had no indicators, reflectors or warning signs, making it nearly invisible in the darkness.

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The deceased were identified as Navjot Singh (30), Ravi (28) and Jasvinder Jass (24), all residents of Dogar Basti and close friends. They were returning home after attending a wedding function in Kotkapura when their motorcycle crashed into the rear of the stranded truck.

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