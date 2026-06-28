Late-night crash in Faridkot leaves three friends dead

Three young men died in a road accident late Saturday night after their motorcycle crashed into a stationary, broken-down truck on Kotkapura road in Faridkot.

Advertisement

The victims' families alleged that the truck had no indicators, reflectors or warning signs, making it nearly invisible in the darkness.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Navjot Singh (30), Ravi (28) and Jasvinder Jass (24), all residents of Dogar Basti and close friends. They were returning home after attending a wedding function in Kotkapura when their motorcycle crashed into the rear of the stranded truck.