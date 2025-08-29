Late-night shootout at Anandpur Sahib café sparks panic

A late-night shootout incident at Jai Hacker Café near the Anandpur Sahib bus stand has caused panic in the holy city. According to the FIR registered by the police, a group of armed men stormed into the café and launched a brutal assault on one of the café’s owners, Balwant Singh, at 11.30 pm.

Balwant Singh stated that he was at the café with his friend Sujain Shah and a few customers when two vehicles, a white Fortuner and a black XUV, arrived at the scene. The alleged attackers, Arshi (resident of Matar), Dharamvir alias Raja, Neeraj (resident of Midhwa), Maninder alias Mani, and Vasu, emerged from these vehicles. Arshi allegedly struck Balwant with a kirpan, causing an injury near his right wrist. Dharamvir also attempted to attack him with a similar weapon, which struck a table after Balwant managed to step back.

Meanwhile, Vikas Sharma alias Billa and Vasu, who remained outside near the vehicles, allegedly opened fire at Balwant Singh using revolvers, narrowly missing him. The sound of gunshots caused a crowd to gather on the street, leading the attackers to flee the scene while brandishing weapons. Balwant was rushed to Civil Hospital Sri Anandpur Sahib by his friend Sujain Shah. Medical reports confirmed two injuries, one sharp and the other unspecified.

Following this, the police recorded Balwant’s statement at the Naina Devi T-point, where he confirmed the identities of the attackers. The police have registered a case under Sections 109, 118(1), 351(2), 115(2), 190, 191(3), 125(A) of the BNS and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

The SHO of Anandpur Sahib said that the investigation is ongoing, and further actions are expected. According to police sources, the motive behind the attack may be an ongoing dispute between Balwant Singh and Dharamvir alias Raja, with a prior cross-case registered at the same police station.

The attack has caused shock and concern among local residents and business owners, who alleged that cases of gang wars and the use of illegal arms are increasing in the area. SSP Ropar, Gulneet Singh Khurana, stated that security has been tightened in the area, and police patrols have been increased around key public places, including cafes and bus stands. The accused are still absconding, and the police are conducting raids to arrest them.